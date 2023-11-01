Max Adds a Ton of New Christmas Movies and Shows

November is here and, for some people, that means the holiday season is officially in full swing. Those who are already celebrating the pending arrival of Thanksgiving and Christmas will be happy to learn that Max has just added a ton of holiday films and TV shows to get the season started. Wednesday's swarm of new additions to Max included Christmas movie classics, a few newer hits, and several seasons of Food Network holiday fare.

November 1st saw the arrival of classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on Max. The streaming service also added multiple seasons of Holiday Wars, Holiday Baking Championship, and Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Here are all the holiday titles that were just added to Max:

New on Max

Christmas movies and holiday baking shows weren't the only things added to Max to kick off the month of November. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that hit the streaming service on Wednesday:

Act of Valor

After the Thin Man

Aliens

The Ant Bully

Arthur Christmas

The Avengers

The Bachelor

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bells Are Ringing

Black Beauty

Boys' Night Out

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

Brigadoon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Christmas Carol

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Cinderella Story

A Christmas Story 2

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Devil Wears Prada

Diner

Down to Earth

Dune

Elf

The Fantastic Four

Fever Pitch

The Foot Fist Way

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Fire

Funny Farm

Get Carter

Get Smart

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

Great Expectations

Hannah and Her Sisters

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Head of State

Hearts in Atlantis

High Life

Holiday Affair

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4

Inkheart

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jack Frost

John Dies at the End

Kart Racer

Killing Me Softly

Kin

The King's Speech

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

The Lovely Bones

Major League

The Man Who Came to Dinner

The Manchurian Candidate

Mean Girls 2

Misery

Mistress America

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

New Year's Eve

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Ordinary People

Paddington 2

Paycheck

The Pirate

Pitch Perfect 2

The Polar Express

Predators

The Prince and the Pauper

Road House

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Room for One More

Running on Empty

The Shop Around the Corner

Song of the Thin Man

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1

Traffik

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Unfinished Business

Uptown Girls

Walking Tall

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Welcome To Marwen

Where the Boys Are

Winter's Bone

Winter's Tale