Max Adds a Ton of New Christmas Movies and Shows
Elf, Christmas Vacation, and A Christmas Story are among Max's November additions.
November is here and, for some people, that means the holiday season is officially in full swing. Those who are already celebrating the pending arrival of Thanksgiving and Christmas will be happy to learn that Max has just added a ton of holiday films and TV shows to get the season started. Wednesday's swarm of new additions to Max included Christmas movie classics, a few newer hits, and several seasons of Food Network holiday fare.
November 1st saw the arrival of classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on Max. The streaming service also added multiple seasons of Holiday Wars, Holiday Baking Championship, and Christmas Cookie Challenge.
Here are all the holiday titles that were just added to Max:
New on Max
Christmas movies and holiday baking shows weren't the only things added to Max to kick off the month of November. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that hit the streaming service on Wednesday:
Act of Valor
After the Thin Man
Aliens
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty
Boys' Night Out
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story
A Cinderella Story
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune
Elf
The Fantastic Four
Fever Pitch
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations
Hannah and Her Sisters
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis
High Life
Holiday Affair
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4
Inkheart
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jack Frost
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer
Killing Me Softly
Kin
The King's Speech
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Manchurian Candidate
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
New Year's Eve
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2
Paycheck
The Pirate
Pitch Perfect 2
The Polar Express
Predators
The Prince and the Pauper
Road House
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls
Walking Tall
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen
Where the Boys Are
Winter's Bone
Winter's Tale