Max Adds a Ton of New Christmas Movies and Shows

Elf, Christmas Vacation, and A Christmas Story are among Max's November additions.

By Charlie Ridgely

November is here and, for some people, that means the holiday season is officially in full swing. Those who are already celebrating the pending arrival of Thanksgiving and Christmas will be happy to learn that Max has just added a ton of holiday films and TV shows to get the season started. Wednesday's swarm of new additions to Max included Christmas movie classics, a few newer hits, and several seasons of Food Network holiday fare.

November 1st saw the arrival of classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on Max. The streaming service also added multiple seasons of Holiday Wars, Holiday Baking Championship, and Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Here are all the holiday titles that were just added to Max:

New on Max

Christmas movies and holiday baking shows weren't the only things added to Max to kick off the month of November. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that hit the streaming service on Wednesday:

Act of Valor 
After the Thin Man 
Aliens 
The Ant Bully 
Arthur Christmas 
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty 
Boys' Night Out 
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
A Christmas Carol 
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story 
A Cinderella Story 
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace 
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada 
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune
Elf
The Fantastic Four 
Fever Pitch 
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases 
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart 
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations 
Hannah and Her Sisters 
Happy Feet 
Happy Feet Two 
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis 
High Life
Holiday Affair 
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 
Inkheart 
Insidious: Chapter 3 
Jack Frost 
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer 
Killing Me Softly 
Kin 
The King's Speech 
Legally Blonde 
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde 
Legally Blondes 
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner 
The Manchurian Candidate
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase 
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 
New Year's Eve
Now You See Me 
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2 
Paycheck 
The Pirate 
Pitch Perfect 2 
The Polar Express
Predators 
The Prince and the Pauper 
Road House 
Rocky
Rocky Balboa 
Rocky II 
Rocky III 
Rocky IV 
Rocky V 
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls 
Walking Tall 
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen 
Where the Boys Are 
Winter's Bone
Winter's Tale

