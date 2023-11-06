Full 25 Days of Christmas 2023 Schedule Released by Freeform

Now that we're in November, the holiday season is officially upon us! Many have started planning their festivities for November and December and at least thinking about when to put up their holiday decorations. Some streaming services and TV networks have even started their holiday programming. The Hallmark Channel, for example, began its Countdown to Christmas original movie series a couple of weeks ago. For those holding out for Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas marathon, however, you'll have to wait a little longer.

Each year, Freeform kicks off the 25 Days of Christmas on December 1st and airs almost non-stop holiday programming through December 25th. While the marathon is still a few weeks away, Freeform has already announced the complete lineup for this year's series.

Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jingle All the Way, and several other holiday favorites are includes in the 25 Days of Christmas. The lineup even includes classic TV specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

You can check out the complete schedule for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas below!