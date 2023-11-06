Full 25 Days of Christmas 2023 Schedule Released by Freeform
Freeform's Christmas marathon kicks off on December 1st.
Now that we're in November, the holiday season is officially upon us! Many have started planning their festivities for November and December and at least thinking about when to put up their holiday decorations. Some streaming services and TV networks have even started their holiday programming. The Hallmark Channel, for example, began its Countdown to Christmas original movie series a couple of weeks ago. For those holding out for Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas marathon, however, you'll have to wait a little longer.
Each year, Freeform kicks off the 25 Days of Christmas on December 1st and airs almost non-stop holiday programming through December 25th. While the marathon is still a few weeks away, Freeform has already announced the complete lineup for this year's series.
Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jingle All the Way, and several other holiday favorites are includes in the 25 Days of Christmas. The lineup even includes classic TV specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
You can check out the complete schedule for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas below!
December 1st through December 3rd
Friday, December 1st
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – Eloise at Christmastime
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – The Star (2017)
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 7:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 9:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 3
Saturday, December 2nd
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:05 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 2:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause
- 4:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:45 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – Godmothered (Freeform Premiere)
Sunday, December 3rd
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 9:10 a.m. EST/PST - The Search for Santa Paws
- 11:15 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:20 p.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 2:50 p.m. EST/PST – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:10 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8:15 p.m. EST/PST – Frosty the Snowman
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 11:20 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
December 4th through December 6th
Monday, December 4th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Mistle-Tones'
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:10 p.m. EST/PST – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST - Frosty the Snowman
- 5:50 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:55 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – Noelle (Freeform Premiere)
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 1:00-2:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Simpsons
Tuesday, December 5th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way
Wednesday, December 6th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Snow
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Family Guy
- 11:05 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 1:35 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way 2
December 7th through December 9th
Thursday, December 7th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 12:35 p.m. EST/PST – Love the Coopers
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 5:40 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Family Stone
Friday, December 8th
- 7:00-8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST - Love the Coopers
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:40 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 5:40 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – Frozen (Disney Animated)
- 10:50 p.m. EST/PST – Frozen II (Disney Animated)
- 1:00 a.m. EST/PST – Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- 1:30 a.m. EST/PST – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
Saturday, December 9th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way 2
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – Prancer Returns
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 3:05 p.m. EST/PST – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:45 p.m. EST/PST – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:50 p.m. EST/PST – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
December 10th through December 12th
Sunday, December 10th
- 7:00-8:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Simpsons
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Prancer Returns
- 10:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 3
- 12:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:10 p.m. EST/PST - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 11th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Snowglobe
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – Unaccompanied Minors
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 5:40 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Black Nativity
Tuesday, December 12th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:00 p.m. EST/PST – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:30 p.m. EST/PST – Godmothered
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Mistle-Tones
December 13th through December 15th
Wednesday, December 13th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 3
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Family Stone
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 4:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 6:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Daddy's Home 2
Thursday, December 14th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Daddy's Home 2
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 12:35 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:05 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 7:10 p.m. EST/PST – Noelle
- 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – 12 Dates of Christmas
Friday, December 15th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 7:30 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – The Search for Santa Paws
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 3:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:40 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:20 p.m. EST/PST – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
December 16th through December 18th
Saturday, December 16th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. EST/PST – Cricket on the Hearth
- 8:30 a.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 10:00 a.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:35 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 17th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Cricket on the Hearth
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- 10:05 a.m. EST/PST – Eloise at Christmastime
- 12:10 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 3
- 2:15 p.m. EST/PST – Prancer Returns
- 4:20 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 6:20 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – Godmothered
Monday, December 18th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Prancer Returns
- 10:30-11:35 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
- 11:35 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 2:15 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 4:15 p.m. EST/PST - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 6:20 p.m. EST/PST – Frozen (Disney Animated)
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – Frozen II (Disney Animated)'
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way
December 19th through December 21st
Tuesday, December 19th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 12:35 p.m. EST/PST – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 5:40 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, December 20th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Eloise at Christmastime
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:30 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:35 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:15 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – Frosty the Snowman
- 9:55 p.m. EST/PST – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 3
Thursday, December 21th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Cricket on the Hearth
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Search for Santa Paws
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 3:35 p.m. EST/PST - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 4:40 p.m. EST/PST - Frosty the Snowman
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:20 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – The Family Stone
December 22nd and December 23rd
Friday, December 22nd
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
- 7:30 a.m. EST/PST – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice (Disney Animated)
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:00 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – Noelle
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 23rd
- 7:00-8:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Simpsons
- 8:00 a.m. EST/PST – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:30 a.m. EST/PST – Unaccompanied Minors
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
- 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 7:40 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10:20 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 1:00-2:00 a.m. EST/PST – Family Guy
December 24th and December 25th
Sunday, December 24th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05 a.m. EST/PST – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 10:35 a.m. EST/PST – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 1:15 p.m. EST/PST – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:55 p.m. EST/PST – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 5:35 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40 p.m. EST/PST – Frosty the Snowman
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 25th
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:30 p.m. EST/PST – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause