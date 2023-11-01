New Christmas Movies Now Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon is delivering a sleigh full of Christmas movies this holiday season. Amazon Prime Video has added two dozen Yuletide favorites, including the Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis comedy Christmas With the Kranks, Adam Sandler's animated Hanukkah musical Eight Crazy Nights, and Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito's Christmas light fight Deck the Halls. Whether you're looking for seminal seasonal classics like 1947's Miracle on 34th Street, Bill Murray's comedic twist on A Christmas Carol in Scrooged, or cozy Christmas romance movies from Freeform, you can start unwrapping these and more titles starting November 1st. Scroll below for the full list of holiday hits and Christmas movies streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, and see everything else coming to Prime Video this month and what's new on Paramount+, Disney+, Max, and Netflix in November 2023.

12 Dates of Christmas Setup on a Christmas Eve date, a woman (Amy Smart) must relive the date over and over.

A Christmas in Vermont Riley Thomas (Abigail Hawk) is sent by her boss to shut down one of the company's holdings in Vermont. Instead of closing down the iconic firm, she unexpectedly falls in love and learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line.

A Christmas Wedding Tail A couple is brought together at the holidays by their matchmaking dogs.

Christmas Cupid A high powered PR agent is forced to look at her past, present and future.

Christmas With the Kranks Finally alone for the holidays, The Kranks (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) plan to eschew the Christmas traditions and take a Caribbean cruise instead. But this doesn't sit well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbors.

Deck the Halls Two neighbors (Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito) have it out after one of them decorates his house for the holidays so brightly that it can be seen from space.

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights Party animal Davey (Adam Sandler) gets arrested on the first night of Hanukkah when his wild ways go too far. In the holiday spirit, he is only sentenced to community service. But if Davey can't keep his act together until he's finished, he'll go to jail.

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas Jess (Aisha Dee) goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently "ghosts" Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) A department store Santa (Edmund Gwenn) is out to prove he's the real Claus in this spirited 1947 holiday classic.

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish A wishing machine transports Richie Rich (David Gallagher) to an alternate universe where his mischievous cousin Reggie Van Dough is the master of the house.

Same Time, Next Christmas A young woman (Lea Michele) and her childhood sweetheart reunite.

Scrooged Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is a mean TV executive with perfect qualities of a modern-day Scrooge. Before the night is over, he'll be visited by three ghosts from the past, present and future.

Surviving Christmas A lonely, obnoxious young millionaire (Ben Affleck) pays a family to spend Christmas with him.

The Perfect Holiday Nancy (Gabrielle Union) is a divorced mother of three who is so busy raising her children that she's forgotten to take care of herself as well. With Christmas fast approaching, she decides to take her kids to the mall to meet Santa Claus (Morris Chestnut), not knowing that her youngest daughter Emily has sensed her mother's sadness and is determined to use her time with Santa to make her mom happy again.

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! These super fun (and silly) songs are sure to bring out the smiles at Christmas time! Join Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber and the rest of the VeggieTales crew for this collection of Christmas sing-along songs that the whole family is sure to enjoy.

VeggieTales: It's a Meaningful Life When one bad play hurts Stewart's dreams, he may get the chance he's been hoping for after all.

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas Bob and Larry are going all out to make it the best Christmas ever at the Spring Valley Mall. With music, decorations and a light show like no other, it's an all-out spectacle to outshine the competition. But a little girl with a big heart changes everything when she shows them all what Christmas is really about.

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving When Junior Asparagus and his Veggie friends learn that Laura Carrot's dad has lost his job on Christmas Eve, Bob the Tomato decides to tell the kids a very special story about giving.

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift Bob and Larry receive a letter from a young fan who's having a difficult holiday season.

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy A story of generosity, hope, and love, this timeless tale will warm the hearts of children everywhere.

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas The setting is 1880's London, and the written musical called "The Princess and the Plumber", which they plan to open on Christmas Eve. Cavis thinks the production will "teach London how to love."