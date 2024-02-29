AMC Confirms Three New Nicole Kidman Ads Will Debut This Week

It's finally happening... Nicole Kidman is getting new AMC ads. The Oscar-winner has become a favorite part of the moviegoing experience ever since her ad debuted at AMC Theatres back in 2021. In 2022, it was announced that Kidman had renewed her deal with AMC, and it was reported that she would be filming a new ad for the company. Now, we finally know when the new ad will run. During the theater chain's earnings call earlier today, AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that THREE new ads starring Kidman are coming next month.

"We're going to show three different reels on a rotating basis starting on March 1st" Aron shared. "You'll see a different reel just before the movie begins."

While the idea of three new Kidman ads is exciting, it has been confirmed that they will replace the original ad. We'll never forget you, "Heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the original ad, told Vanity Fair in 2022 that he was asked by AMC to write a follow-up. Ray, who also wrote films such as Flightplan, The Hunger Games, Captain Phillips, and Richard Jewell, confirmed that a new ad had been written.

"I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course, the answer to that is yes," Ray said. "It's already written." He added, "I'm very, very excited about it ... All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we've already done and try to top it. So, it's a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we've already done."

Ray also revealed that it was Kidman who asked him to write the first ad. "When Nicole first asked me to do it, I was just doing it as a favor," Ray explained. "I said I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers. My agent said, 'No, that's not what's happening here. You need to be paid for this.' And it turns out my agent was right because it's had real value."

You can expect to see the new AMC ad as early as this weekend ahead of Dune: Part Two.