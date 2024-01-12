Nicole Kidman's Suit from AMC Theatres Ad Is Going Up for Auction

When it comes to the movie theater experience, various theaters have always had some kind of memorable moment before the start of the films. However, AMC Theatres took things to the next level when they got Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman to do an ad. When theaters reopened after the pandemic closures, AMC added Kidman's intro, and it quickly became an Internet sensation. There have been parodies from Riverdale and even the Saw franchise. The craze just got a little more exciting, because Sotheby's "Visions of America" auction will be selling the now-iconic pin-striped Michael Kors suit that Kidman wears in the ad.

According to Variety, the suit is being auctioned off for $5,000 to $10,000. The suit will be going up for auction in a "celebration of American craftsmanship and culture filled with auctions, events, and experiences." Other items up for sale will include superlative fine art, furniture, fashion, decorative arts, folk art, historic maps, books, whiskey, manuscripts, and more. Exhibitions will be open to the public at Sotheby's New York headquarters from January 12th to the 19th, and the auctions will run from January 19th to the 29th. You can learn more here.

Will AMC Make Another Ad With Nicole Kidman?

Back in 2022, it was announced that Kidman had renewed her deal with AMC, and it was reported that she would be filming a new ad for the company. However, no new news about another ad has come through since. Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the original ad, told Vanity Fair that he was asked by AMC to write a follow-up. Ray, who also wrote films such as Flightplan, The Hunger Games, Captain Phillips, and Richard Jewell, confirmed that a new ad had been written.

"I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course, the answer to that is yes," Ray said. "It's already written." He added, "I'm very, very excited about it ... All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we've already done and try to top it. So, it's a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we've already done."

Ray also revealed that it was Kidman who asked him to write the first ad. "When Nicole first asked me to do it, I was just doing it as a favor," Ray explained. "I said I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers. My agent said, 'No, that's not what's happening here. You need to be paid for this.' And it turns out my agent was right because it's had real value."

