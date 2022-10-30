Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween

This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

The network has released its lineup for the AMC Halloween marathon airing all day Monday, October 31st. The binge, which airs out of order, begins at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET. Below, read on to find out when to watch the Halloween movies with Jamie Lee Curtis, how to stream the first Halloween movie and new movie Halloween Ends, and everything else you need to know about getting your Michael Myers fix this Halloween.

AMC Halloween Marathon Schedule



Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET

An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis' patient to sacrifice an entire family in Illinois.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) meets killer Mike's niece (Danielle Harris).

Halloween: Resurrection

7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers' (Brad Loree) childhood home.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ETIn hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman (Jamie Lee Curtis) learns her murderous brother has returned for her.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ETDr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again.

Halloween

3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ETJohn Carpenter's chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage.



Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET

Halloween: Resurrection

7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET



Halloween

9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 a.m. ET

Where to Stream the Original Halloween, and How to Watch the AMC Halloween Marathon Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream Halloween on AMC+ and Shudder, which is available on the AMC+ app, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, and the Shudder Amazon Channel. The original Halloween is also available to stream on Fubo TV and DirecTV.



Halloween movies streaming now on AMC+ include Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection.



How to Watch Halloween Movies on AMC Plus

The original Halloween and five sequels are streaming without additional cost for AMC+ subscribers. The films are available in the "Happy Halloween" collection and the Shudder hub for easy viewing.



AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Movies

Original "Scream Queen" Jamie Lee Curtis originated the role of Laurie Strode in the 1978 original Halloween, reprising her role as the terrorized babysitter in 1981's Halloween II. Curtis wouldn't return to the role until 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, followed by 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. That film opened with — spoiler alert! — the death of Laurie Strode at the hands of her brother, masked murderer Michael Myers.

In 2018, Curtis returned as Laurie in Halloween, director David Gordon Green's 40-years-later sequel to Carpenter's classic. The reboot reset the Halloween movies canon, ignoring every sequel after the 1978 film — and doing away with Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' connection as sister and brother.

That timeline continued through 2021's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends, ending the Strode/Myers Halloween saga and Curtis' time as Laurie Strode. (Read more: the Halloween movie timelines, explained.)

Where to Watch Halloween Ends Online



Halloween Ends is streaming on Peacock. Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo.) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/mo) subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free: there is no additional fee required. Sign up for Peacock here to watch Halloween Ends online.

Peacock is also available for free with ads, but only Peacock Premium and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream Halloween Ends. New subscribers can sign up to watch 10,000 hours of limited content for free.

Where to Watch the Halloween Movies in Chronological Order



All 13 films in the Halloween franchise are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween (1978) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween II (1981) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, DirecTV, and Pluto TV.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Halloween (2007) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween II (2009) is streaming on Fubo TV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and USA Network.

Halloween (2018) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, Flix Fling, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween Kills (2021) is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV.

Halloween Ends (2022) is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.



