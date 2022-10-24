Most Popular Halloween Costumes for 2022

By Cameron Bonomolo

What's scarier than a Halloween costume that's not in fashion? From Marvel's Spider-Man and DC's Harley Quinn to the wicked witches of Hocus Pocus 2, Google's "Frightgeist" tool tracks the trendiest and most popular Halloween costumes of 2022. The list includes the classics — dinosaurs, pirates, and vampires, oh my! — and pop culture icons like Stranger ThingsChuckyBatmanToy StoryTop Gun, and Halloween movies icon Michael Myers. Below, read on to see the most-searched costume ideas nationwide, plus trending couples costumes, the best group costumes, and more costume ideas from across the United States. 

What Is the Most Popular Halloween Costume 2022?

According to Google Frightgeist, the most popular costume of 2022 is "witch." Below are the top 20 trending costumes of the year:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980s
  14. Hocus Pocus
  15. Pumpkin
  16. Chucky
  17. Doll
  18. Angel
  19. Batman
  20. Bear

Trending Costumes, Past Week

With just one week until Halloween, more costumes are beginning to trend. They include Daredevil — who recently returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ — and Monster High, fueled by the upcoming Monster High animated series on Nickelodeon.

  1. Daredevil
  2. Princess Diaries 
  3. Monster High
  4. The Purge
  5. Starfire
Trending Partner Costumes, Past Week

With Tiffany and Chucky's love story on SYFY's Chucky, the demented dolls are slashing their way up the ranks. Ross and Rachel of Friends aren't taking a break, coming in at #2 on the list that includes Disney-Pixar robots WALL-E and EVE.

  1. Tiffany and Chucky
  2. Ross and Rachel 
  3. WALL-E and EVE 
  4. Joe and Love (Netflix's YOU
  5. Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole (Parks and Recreation)

Trending Group Costumes, Past Week

With the recent release of the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, the Nintendo plumber comes in at #3 on the list that includes such timeless classics as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and crayons. 

  1. Dominos
  2. Pac-Man
  3. Super Mario
  4. Crayons
  5. Ninja Turtles

