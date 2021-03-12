AMC Theatres Will Reopen in LA on March 19

✖

AMC Theaters will be opening their doors again in Los Angeles, California on March 19th. The news comes from the company’s CEO Adam Aron as he told FOX Business this week. AMC is zeroed in on a reopening next week in spite of whatever obstacles that might bring. Los Angeles is getting the green light to enter the second tier of the stat’s reopening system. That means that theaters will be operating at about 25% capacity. Some recent strides with the vaccine have led people to be more hopeful about the summer’s outlook. New York City actually got their AMC reopening back on March 5th. However, the west coast contingent hasn’t been so lucky until now. The California city has been a key factor in this push to get movies and other tourist attractions back rolling. It will be interesting to see how it all develops.

“It’ll take a few days to assemble staff, but all protocols are set and we will open Los Angeles theaters one week from tomorrow, no matter what,” Aron explained.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had his State of the State address recently and highlighted the opening of the Los Angeles area during the press conference.

“Southern California, you will be a beneficiary of this,” Newsom shared. “Specifically, L.A. will be a big beneficiary of this new metric that likely will be met on Friday. And moving through the weekend and into next week, you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers. That’s encouraging and I hope people will be enthusiastic about what this means moving forward, because we have a series of other thresholds and other goals that will allow us to move forward with more clarity, more conviction, and more confidence as we move through the next few weeks and the next few months.”

Disneyland is hopping aboard the effort as well. The theme park’s doors haven’t been open since March of last year, but all that could change very quickly here.

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community," Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock also mentioned in a statement. ”With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”

