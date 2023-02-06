AMC Theatres Introducing Seat-Based Ticket Price Changes

Movie theaters are constantly finding ways to try to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen, while also attempting to find ways to maximize revenue, with AMC Theatres launching a new initiative in hopes of accomplishing both objectives. To bring in more viewers, lesser desired seats, such as those in the front row, will be discounted while the optimal seats with the best view of the screen will be more expensive. Some of the most popular seating options, however, will reportedly maintain their same cost. Variety reports that the Sightline program will be starting this Friday at theaters in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City and is set to roll out nationwide by the end of the year.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres shared of the new pricing plan. "While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

The three tiers of pricing will be as follows:

Value Sightline will be "seats in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats." (Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership.)

Standard Sightline are the "seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket."

Preferred Sightline seats are "seats in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a premium to standard sightline seats." AMC Stubs A-List members will be able to secure Preferred Sightline seats at no extra cost.

Much like audiences who pick out their seats at a theater's point of purchase, they will similarly be shown the cost of each seat when making their purchase. Sightline ticket prices apply to all showtimes after 4 p.m. at participating locations and will not be offered on Tuesdays, when the chain offers $5 tickets all day.

