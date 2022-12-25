JEOPARDY! Pays Tribute to Nicole Kidman AMC Ad With Category Names

As 2022 comes to a close, folks are compiling their "best of" lists and reminiscing about the year's best movies. Of course, you couldn't go to the theater this year without being greeted by someone special: Nicole Kidman. The AMC Theatres ad starring Kidman has become a huge hit on the Internet, and now it has made its way to JEOPARDY! This week, the iconic game show paid tribute to Kidman's infamous ad with some very specific categories.

"This was my fault and I want to thank the very indulgent and talented @Jeopardy! writers who made my holiday wish come true," JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings shared on Twitter. The categories included "We Come To This Place For...," "Magic," and "Nicole Kidman Says." You can check it out below:

This was my fault and I want to thank the very indulgent and talented @Jeopardy! writers who made my holiday wish come true. pic.twitter.com/hvPwwulxOv — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 23, 2022

Do People Love or Hate Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad?

If you've been to an AMC in the past year, chances are you've heard the crowd cheer for Kidman as if she was about to takedown Thanos. However, some people aren't as into the ad. In fact, one Reddit user took to the r/movies subreddit to beg AMC to remove the ad, and it caused quite a debate. You can read some of the arguments here.

Is the Nicole Kidman AMC Ad Getting a Sequel?

Recently, it was announced that Kidman had renewed her deal with AMC and that she will be filming a new ad for the company. Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the original ad, told Vanity Fair that he was recently asked by AMC to write a follow-up. Ray, who also wrote films such as Flightplan, The Hunger Games, Captain Phillips, and Richard Jewell, confirmed that the new ad is already written.

"I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course, the answer to that is yes," Ray said. "It's already written." He added, "I'm very, very excited about it ... All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we've already done and try to top it. So, it's a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we've already done."

Ray also revealed that it was Kidman who asked him to write the first ad. "When Nicole first asked me to do it, I was just doing it as a favor," Ray explained. "I said I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers. My agent said, 'No, that's not what's happening here. You need to be paid for this.' And it turns out my agent was right because it's had real value."

Happy Holidays, Nicole Kidman fans!