‘John Wick’ Director to Adapt ‘Analog’ From Image Comics

While Image Comics may have just released the first issue of Analog last month, the series is already making its way to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate is producing the film adaptation of Analog after winning a bidding war for the property’s rights. John Wick director Chad Stahelski and Ryan Condal, creator of USA’s sci-fi series Colony, will be teaming up to bring Analog to life.

The Image Comics series comes from writer Gerry Duggan and artist David O’Sullivan, and tells the story of a not-so-distant future, where the security of the entire internet has been rendered useless after an event called The Great Doxxing. In order to keep secrets in this new age, people turn to so-called Ledger Men, agents who carry these secrets in briefcases.

Stahelski will be directing the film on a script from Condal, while series creator Duggan will receive a “story by” credit. 87eleven, the production banner from Stahelski and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, will produce the film.

Analog is the latest comic from Duggan, a writer who has become known for his work on the Deadpool ongoing series over the last several years. His time with the loud-mouthed mercenary is so revered that he got his own reference in Deadpool 2.

Stahelski began his work in Hollywood as a stuntman, and transitioned to the director’s chair in 2014 when he teamed with David Leitch to helm John Wick. The filmmaker is currently shooting John Wick: Chapter 3.

Condal is best known for co-creating Colony for USA, alongside Carlton Cuse, which began airing its third season earlier this month. He recently penned the script for Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage, and is working on developing a Conan the Barbarian TV series for Amazon.

Are you excited to see Analog brought to the big screen? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments section!