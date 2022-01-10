What a year it has been for Andrew Garfield. The acclaimed actor was featured in several films throughout 2021, a couple of which are earning him some serious awards buzz. The Eyes of Tammy Faye has gotten Garfield some attention in Supporting Actor categories, but he finds himself as one of the frontrunners in many Lead Actor races for his brilliant performance as late Broadway writer Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Garfield will probably earn himself an Oscar nomination when those are announced, but he actually took home some gold on Sunday night with the reveal of this year’s Golden Globe winner announcements. The Golden Globes aren’t putting on a show in 2022, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is handing out awards, revealing the winners on Twitter. Garfield took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the work out 🏋️‍♀️ Andrew Garfield, and congratulations for taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy. pic.twitter.com/V55dore2eH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick…BOOM! tells the story of Larson the week he turned 30, in the year 1990. Larson put all of this energy into getting his rock opera produced on stage in New York City, though he was torn between his passion for his work and the love for his friends and colleagues who were losing their lives to the AIDS epidemic.

While the movie only tells the story of that small period of Larson’s life, the writer and musician went on to become a legendary name in musical theater. Larson would end up writing the iconic musical Rent, though he died on the eve of his masterpiece’s opening show.

While Garfield’s performance as Jonathan Larson is the one that will continue winning him awards, it was not his most talked-about role of 2021. The actor finally had his chance to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, appearing alongside fellow Spidey leading men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Many fans were confident Garfield would be in the movie, no matter how hard he worked to sell the surprise. What some may not have expected, however, was just how much Garfield and Maguire were in the movie. Instead of small cameos that would have helped sell the idea of the multiverse, the previous two Spider-Men played major roles in the final act of the movie. Garfield’s Marvel return has resulted in fans everywhere calling for him to get another chance at the character in his own movie.

Are you excited to see Garfield taking home a trophy? Let us know in the comments!