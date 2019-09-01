Angel Has Fallen Wins Slow Labor Day Weekend Box Office, Spider-Man: Far From Home Earns Another $5.43 Million

Angel Has Fallen remains atop of the box office over a slow Labor Day weekend. The film is the third in Liongate’s Fallen series after Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. It’s looking at a $14.5 million four-day haul, down from earlier projections, in its second weekend at the box office.

Angel Has Fallen sees Gerard Butler return as United States Secret Service agent Mike Banning. He’s once again tasked with defending the life of United States President Allan Trumbull, played by Morgan Freeman. This time around, Banning himself comes under suspicion following a failed assassination attempt on Trumbull. Banning goes on the run, evading and investigating the FBI and the Secret Service in order to uncover the real threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The overperforming R-rated comedy, Good Boys, remains in the second-place spot this weekend. The film is set to earn another $11.59 million, bringing its box office total to $58.59 million.

Good Boys follows 12-year-old Max as he seeks help from friends Lucas and Thor to prepare for his first “kissing party.” They develop a plan to spy on the girls next door using Max’s father’s drone. When they lose the drone, they have to skip school and embark on a mission to retrieve the device before Max’s father notices.

Spider-Man: Far From Home returns to theaters with four minutes of additional footage for the holiday. The film will earn $5.84 million in its return.

Filling out the top 10 at the box office this weekend are The Lion King, Overcomer, black comedy Ready or Not, the animated feature The Angry Birds Movie 2, the spooky adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

What are you seeing in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and keep reading to see this week’s box office top 10.

1. Angel Has Fallen

Week Two

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $14.5 million

Total: $43.61 million

Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

2. Good Boys

Week Three

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $11.59 million

Total: $58.59 million

Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max’s dad can figure out what happened.

Good Boys is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, from a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams.

3. The Lion King

Week Seven

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $9.24 million

Total: $523.47 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

4. Overcomer

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $7.86 million

Total: $19.4 million

High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

Overcomer is directed by Alex Kendrick, from a script he co-wrote with Stephen Kendrick. Kendrick stars in the film, alongside Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Jack Sterner, nad Ben Davies.

5. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Week Four

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $158.3 million

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, based on a story by Morgan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

6. Ready or Not

Week Two

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $6.68 million

Total: $21.16 million

Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her with guns, crossbows and other weapons.

Ready or Not is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The film stars Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie McDowell.

7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Week Four

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $6.2 million

Total: $58.82 million

The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It’s in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah’s spooky home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by André Øvredal, based on the children’s books written by Alvin Schwartz. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, and Lorraine Toussaint.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Week Nine

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $5.43 million

Total: $385.88 million

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

9. The Angry Birds Movie 2

Week Two

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $5.43 million

Total: $35.22 million

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice from a screenplay written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart. The film stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Eugenio Derbez.

10. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Week Six

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $130.82 million

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Mike Moh, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino.