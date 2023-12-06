Angelina Jolie Returning For Disney's Maleficent 3

Maleficent 3 is bringing back Angelina Jolie for more of her iconic villain. Disney is looking at another sequel to the crowd-pleasing franchise. The Wall Street Journal reports that Jolie has signed on for another installment of the Maleficent franchise. She's going to be really busy when it comes to the next few years as she's producing The Outsiders for Broadway and recently inked a deal with Freamantle to develop international film and TV projects. But, longtime Disney fans will probably be pumped to hear that the Maleficent star found the time to film another one of these movies. The first one was a bit of a surprise success for the studio. Despite being rumored for years, when Jolie took to the skies back in 2014, audiences really responded.

Back in 2020, Jolie spoke to People about how hard it was to return for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Her personal relationship with Brad Pitt helped complicate matters a bit. "It was a tough time. I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken," she told the magazine. "It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again." The two have been divorced for a while now.

Angelina Jolie Speaks Out On Hollywood

In the same interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jolie talked about her early days in Hollywood. It's clear with the demands of social media and ever-increasing visibility for stars, that things are not as they once were. Jolie went as far as to say that she would have chosen a different career path if the same environment was present when she started. That's not hard to imagine with all the excess media attention generated when she so much as breathes.

"I wouldn't be an actress today," Jolie shared. "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much... Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important."

"It's part of what happened after my divorce," Jolie added. "I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."

Will Jolie Ever Return For Eternals 2?

Eternals and a prospective sequel have sparked debate online for a long time now. Over the past two years, every few months a rumor will pop-up about Marvel making a direct sequel to the project. Jolie starred as Thena in Eternals. She was one of the characters off on a mission to help their friends at the end of the movie. So, there's definite room for her to return in some capacity. Late in 2021, she addressed getting to pick up her hard-light weapon again. Nothing has been announced yet. But, she seemed intrigued by the prospect at the time.

"I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family," Jolie said back then. "But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it's fun thinking of where they've been over the years. We've got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that's fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies."

