Star Wars Fireworks Show Coming to Disneyland

Star Wars fans will get to see a brand-new fireworks show at Disneyland Resort in 2024. The company announced that Star Wars Galaxy's Edge will be getting its own special fireworks and musical treatment during Season of the Force. Over at Disneyland Park, the bright pops of color will be accompanied by iconic music from the series. It's a clever way to make use of the existing fireworks program and give guests who might flock to Main Street a reason to catch the show from a different angle than they're used to. April 2024 will being Season of the Force back around.

A lot has been made of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge in recent months. Over at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Galactic Starcruiser was opened as a premium live experience for Star Wars fans. Disney decided to shut it down earlier in the year and now the site may be retooled. Those kinds of decisions have not had to have been made with Galaxy's Edge more broadly. In fact, there have been conversations about adding more attractions to the themed section of the park. Part of the Season of the Force will bring a Star Wars reskin to Space Mountain.

Disney Builds On World Of Color

This past year, Disney has celebrated their 100th Anniversary celebration. As a part of Disney 100, the "World of Color" lightshow was added to California Adventure. This new attraction brought some fresh Disney movies into the parks through the projections on the fountain near Pixar Pier. Here's how Disney described the big 100th anniversary show:

"World of Color – ONE" celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. You'll discover how it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years."

Looking For More Star Wars?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu.

Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

