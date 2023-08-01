Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming Universal Monster Movie Before His Death

The death of actor Angus Cloud has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, with fans and industry professionals paying tribute to the Euphoria star. Cloud, who was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the hit HBO series, passed away suddenly at the age of 25 on Monday — but it sounds like audiences will still get to see one of his projects posthumously. According to a new report from Variety, Cloud had finished production on the currently-untitled Universal Monsters horror movie prior to his passing. Cloud's involvement in the film, which is directed by the Radio Silence duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was first announced earlier this spring.

While the currently-untitled film is currently expected to debut in April of 2024, the report indicates that production on it is not finished, and has been put on hold because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The cast of the live-action movie also includes Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Will Catlett, and Melissa Barrera.

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What Are Angus Cloud's Movies and TV Shows?

Cloud was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey in Oakland, California on July 10, 1998. As a teenager, he sustained a traumatic brain injury, which partially led to his distinct onscreen voice. After attending the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, he was actually scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti while working in a New York restaurant. Playing Fez in Euphoria would be Cloud's first onscreen, and his portrayal would go on to be one of the most tweeted-about characters of the past decade.

Cloud would go on to have appearances in the 2021 movie North Hollywood, as well as the recently-released The Line. He also appeared in a trio of music videos in recent years — Noah Cyrus' "All Three", Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes", and Becky G & Karol G's "Mamiii".

How Did Angus Cloud Die?

The news of Cloud's passing, which occurred in Oakland, CA, on Monday, July 31st was confirmed in a statement from to TMZ. The Oakland Fire Department reportedly responded to a call of a medical emergency at 11:30 am on Monday, but Cloud was determined to be dead upon arrival. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, and reportedly remains an "active death investigation" for the Oakland Police Department. Cloud's death occurred just days after his father had passed away.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote in a statement shortly after the death was announced. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Our thoughts are with Cloud's family, friends, and fans at this time.