Terrifying Dracula Revealed In Last Voyage of the Demeter Photos

Even though the Dark Universe quickly fizzled, Universal is far from giving up on its most famous characters. Thanks to the success of The Invisible Man, the movie studio has been working on self-contained films starring its various characters, the latest of such being The Last Voyage of Demeter. In the film, based on one of the chapter's from Bram Stoker's Dracula, the eponymous vampire stalks the unsuspecting crew of a transatlantic ship.

Universal recently released a set of photos teasing just how dark of a film Demeter is. Seen through the pictures is Javier Botet's eponymous villain, a fresh new take on the character rarely seen before. The film stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate.

The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), and Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised). Keep scrolling to see the film's latest imagery!