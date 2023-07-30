Terrifying Dracula Revealed In Last Voyage of the Demeter Photos

The latest monster flick from Universal promises a spooky take on Dracula.

By Adam Barnhardt

Even though the Dark Universe quickly fizzled, Universal is far from giving up on its most famous characters. Thanks to the success of The Invisible Man, the movie studio has been working on self-contained films starring its various characters, the latest of such being The Last Voyage of Demeter. In the film, based on one of the chapter's from Bram Stoker's Dracula, the eponymous vampire stalks the unsuspecting crew of a transatlantic ship.

Universal recently released a set of photos teasing just how dark of a film Demeter is. Seen through the pictures is Javier Botet's eponymous villain, a fresh new take on the character rarely seen before. The film stars Corey Hawkins (In the HeightsStraight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of ThronesThe Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of ThronesClash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate.

The film also features Jon Jon Briones (RatchedAmerican Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), and Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger ThingsBruised). Keep scrolling to see the film's latest imagery!

Stalking

last-voyage-demeter-9.jpg

To Arms

last-voyage-demeter-7.jpg

Screaming

last-voyage-demeter-5.jpg

Fight

last-voyage-demeter-2.jpg

Brooding

last-voyage-demeter-11.jpg

Gang's All Here

last-voyage-demeter-10.jpg

Nervous

last-voyage-demeter-1.jpg


The Last Voyage of the Demeter lands in theaters on August 11th.

of