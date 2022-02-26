The Most Tweeted About Show of the Decade Isn’t From Disney+ or Netflix

For the past few months, HBO’s Euphoria has become an ever-dominating part of the pop culture conversation, especially as its second season continued to debut on the premium cable service. Viewership numbers have been growing at a staggering rate for the show — and according to new metrics released by Twitter, that hype is also manifesting online. On Friday, Twitter revealed (via Variety) that Euphoria has become the most-tweeted about television show of the 2020s thus far, with more than 30 million tweets being posted in the second season. This is over 51% over the numbers associated with Season 1.

Twitter also revealed that Fezco (Angus Cloud); Rue Bennett (Zendaya); and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) were the most-tweeted about characters from Euphoria, and there were over 270,000 tweets for #FexiHive, the ship between Fezco and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Created and written by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. The series stars Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo. On Wednesday, Zendaya celebrated returning to work on the series on her Instagram Stories, sharing photos of her co-stars and various crew members.

“It’s a very different season, to be honest. I mean, tonally, it’s different,” Zendaya explained in a recent interview with Today. “I think it’s far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this season, which is also different, it’s high contrast, meaning the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.”

“To me, when people have come up to me, at least, and shared their stories, whether it be of sobriety or other entry points to different characters that they feel connected to emotionally, that’s when I’m like, ‘You know, this is worth it.’” Zendaya continued. “Like, what we’re doing means something to somebody, and that’s all we could ever really hope for. That’s the point. You know, that’s the purpose.”

