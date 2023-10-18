Underrated 2014 Horror Movie Proving to Be a Streaming Hit on Netflix Top 10
Scott Derrickson's Deliver Us From Evil is one of the most popular films on Netflix.
Spooky Season is in full swing, a fact that is very clearly reflected in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Half of the films included in Tuesday's edition of the list are horror or Halloween-themed movies, showing that subscribers are all-in on celebrating the month of October. Of those films, one of the most popular is a 2014 horror flick from Doctor Strange and Sinister director Scott Derrickson, which never really got its due when it was first released.
The film in question is Deliver Us From Evil, the movie Derrickson directed after 2012's Sinister. Deliver Us From Evil didn't get great reviews when it hit theaters, but it went on to make nearly $90 million at the box office and has developed a decent following in the years since.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the newly added Deliver Us From Evil as the second-most popular film on the service, trailing only the Melissa McCarthy comedy Tammy. Ironically, both of the top films on Netflix right now were first released in 2014.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.
1. Tammy
"Pushed to the limit after losing her job and discovering her husband's been cheating on her, Tammy agrees to flee town with her grandmother."prevnext
2. Deliver Us From Evil
"A police officer teams up with a Jesuit priest to investigate a spate of demonic possessions threatening New York — and his own family."prevnext
3. The Misfits
"A suave thief travels with a gang of madcap criminals to Abu Dhabi to smuggle piles of gold out of a sprawling for-profit prison."prevnext
4. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."prevnext
5. Longshot
"Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies... and heart."prevnext
6. American Made
"The notorious real-life drug smuggler Barry Seal inspired this wild story of an airline pilot who decides he's willing to fly for the highest bidder."prevnext
7. The Conference
"A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat."prevnext
8. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prevnext
9. Look Away
"Alienated at home and in high school, a teenage girl finds an unlikely confident in the mirror and decides to switch places with her sinister reflection."prevnext
10. Ma
"A woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens and offers them her basement to party in. But her hospitality soon turns into obsession — and terror."prev