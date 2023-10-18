Underrated 2014 Horror Movie Proving to Be a Streaming Hit on Netflix Top 10

Spooky Season is in full swing, a fact that is very clearly reflected in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Half of the films included in Tuesday's edition of the list are horror or Halloween-themed movies, showing that subscribers are all-in on celebrating the month of October. Of those films, one of the most popular is a 2014 horror flick from Doctor Strange and Sinister director Scott Derrickson, which never really got its due when it was first released.

The film in question is Deliver Us From Evil, the movie Derrickson directed after 2012's Sinister. Deliver Us From Evil didn't get great reviews when it hit theaters, but it went on to make nearly $90 million at the box office and has developed a decent following in the years since.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the newly added Deliver Us From Evil as the second-most popular film on the service, trailing only the Melissa McCarthy comedy Tammy. Ironically, both of the top films on Netflix right now were first released in 2014.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.