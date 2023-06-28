Annie Murphy Shares Her Biggest Wish for Schitt's Creek Reunion

Schitt's Creek was a bigger hit in its final season than at any other time during its run, leading to almost immediate speculation about the possibility of getting the band back together once the show was over. The award-winning series, about a rich family forced to live in a small, remote town where they had bought up all the land before losing most of their fortune, was created by Dan and Eugene Levy, and starred Canadian TV and film legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. Speaking with ComicBook.com about her new film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy broke down what she would like to see out of a prospective reunion.

It's pretty simple, and it's probably the only thing that would absolutely, no doubts, come out of a reunion. That is...the reunion part.

"What I would want out of it is just to hang out with my buds again," Murphy admitted. "We had the best time -- and to watch Catherine O'Hara work again. What a woman. I miss them all so m uch. I actually hung out with Sarah Levy, who was Twila, last night and that filled my bucket a lot, but I just miss them all a lot and we had the best time working on that show. Who knows what's going to happen down the road, but at least I still have all their phone numbers so I can call them."

In Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Collette) has forbade her from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. But there's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Other cast members will include Toni Collette (Knives Out), Oscar winner Jane Fonda (80 for Brady), Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Blue Chapman (Council Of Dads) and Jaboukie Young-White (C'mon C'mon). The film will be directed by Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Faryn Pearl, and written by Pam Brady.