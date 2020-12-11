Ant-Man 3 Recasts Cassie Lang

✖

In Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang emerged from the Quantum Realm after being stuck for five years only to find that his daughter had grown up without him. After seeing Cassie Lang as a young kid in the two standalone Ant-Man movies, Endgame introduced us to the teenage version of the character, played by actress Emma Fuhrmann. It seemed as though Fuhrmann was going to be a prominent part of the upcoming third Ant-Man film, but a new announcement from Marvel reveals that the role has actually been recast.

During Disney's Investor Day presentation on Thursday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the third Ant-Man movie is officially on the way, and that the title is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Additionally, it was revealed that Freaky star Kathryn Newton has been added to the cast as Cassie Lang, which means that Fuhrmann is no longer in the role.

This comes as a pretty big surprise to fans, considering Fuhrmann was just cast as Cassie Lang a couple of years ago. It had to be assumed at that point that she'd be appearing in Ant-Man 3 as well. Perhaps the delays in various Marvel productions due to the pandemic had something to do with the recasting. Then again, Newton has become a recognizable star in her own right, so Marvel may have just wanted to capitalize on that.

Newton won't be the only Marvel newcomer in the Quantumania cast when it arrives in theaters in 2023. Jonathan Majors, the fast-rising star who has dazzled with performances in Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, has been added to the cast to play the major marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be returning to the franchise to reprise the title roles, joined by both Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as the Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Peyton List will once again return as director.

At this time, there are no plot details available for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the title suggest the film will be leaning into both the comedy and sci-fi aspects of the series.

What do you think of the Cassie Lang recasting ahead of Ant-Man 3? Let us know in the comments!