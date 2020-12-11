Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Announced

✖

Kevin Feige officially confirmed during Thursday night's Disney Investor's Day 2020 presentation that a third Ant-Man film is in production. Titled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the film will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer from the previous installment, 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp. Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Kang the Conqueror, while Kathryn Newton joins the fold as Rudd's daughter Cassie Lang.

A release date was not confirmed, though Peyton Reed (the director of the last two installments) will be back in the director's chair.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

News broke that Majors, best known for his work on the HBO series Lovecraft Country, was joining the cast back in September. There was already heavy speculation that he was playing Kang at the time, though he tried to play it off while on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon weeks later.

"Man, I heard the same thing, bro," Majors told Fallon. "I heard the same thing and was like, 'What? What? What?' You know, we apparently have the same source because I heard it, too."

As an interdimensional, time-hopping warlord, many fans are expecting Kang to replace Thanos as the possible big bad for the MCU moving forward. ComicBook's Kofi Outlaw explained back in September just how big of a threat Kang can be, and how many roles he's played in the comics over the years.

Marvel's upcoming slate of films includes Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, an untitled third Spider-Man installment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2. Other projects such as Blade and Fantastic 4 have also been announced but are still in early stages of production

On top of that, there are numerous Disney+ series that will also tie directly into the MCU. In 2021 alone we'll WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye and Moon Knight land on the streaming service.