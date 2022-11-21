Ant-Man 3 Director Teases Quantumania's Impact on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to set the stage for the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, before he becomes the namesake villain of the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors debuted as a variant of Kang, He Who Remains, in Loki's first season finale. However, that version of Kang was somewhat diminished and slightly unstable compared to the full might of Kang the Conqueror, who will be, by far, the biggest threat Ant-Man and the Wasp have ever faced (without the fully assembled Avengers, at least). Speaking to Empire, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed explained the connection between Kang's debut in his movie and his return for the big Avengers team-up.

"I think it has a profound impact on the MCU," Reed says. "Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."

Kang the Conqueror, the villain of Marvel's Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios is seemingly setting Kang up to be the primary villain of its Multiverse Saga, similar to how Thanos was the antagonist behind-the-scenes of the Infinity Saga. Kevin Feige previously spoke to ComicBook.com about Jonathan Majors' role as Kang the Conqueror.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige said. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

More About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In Ant-Man and the Wap: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17th. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens on May 2, 2025.