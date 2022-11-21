New Ant-Man-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Empire Image Features Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror are face-to-face in Empire Magazine's exclusive image from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third movie in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduces the big villain of the Multiverse Saga: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Fans first met a Kang variant in the Disney+ series Loki, as Majors played the man at the end of time, He Who Remains. Kang is set up to be a major villain, which is different than the antagonists Ant-Man has fought in his previous two films.

Jeff Loveness is writing both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Director Peyton Reed told Empire how Kang's arrival in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will impact the rest of the MCU. "I think it has a profound impact on the MCU," Reed said. "Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."

(Photo: Empire)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in October, just in time to screen in theaters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The plot for Ant-Man 3 finds Scott Lang, his grown-up daughter Cassie, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne being sucked into the Quantum Realm. It's here that they run into Kang, who makes an offer to help Ant-Man get back home in return for a favor that remains a mystery for now.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

When Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for Marvel Studios. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

