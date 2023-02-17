Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Teases a Big MCU Phase 5 Adventure

The Ant-Fam — and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is getting bigger in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios dropped the Ant-Man 3 trailer on Monday, revealing the first footage from the film that will launch Phase 5 of the MCU. When Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) invents a satellite able to send a signal to the Quantum Realm, the device accidentally transports Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and the original Ant-Man and Wasp (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) into the secret universe beneath the MCU. "This place, it isn't what you think," warns its ruler: Kang the Conqueror (Loki's Jonathan Majors).

Marvel describes Quantumania: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

The Ant-Man trailer shows the warrior time-lord Kang the Conqueror, a multiversal variant of He Who Remains (also played by Majors). The first season finale of Loki revealed He Who Remains created the Time Variance Authority to manage the flow of time and prevent further branches from the Sacred Timeline — the result of a Multiversal War that threatened to annihilate all realities.

Majors' Kang — or a Kang variant — will return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first of a two-part Multiverse Saga finale that will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast



Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Freaky) makes her MCU debut as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang (Rudd). Newton replaces Emma Furhmann, who played a post-time jump 16-year-old Cassie in Avengers: Endgame; Abby Ryder Fortson played the younger Cassie in 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Along with returning Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd, Evangline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the Quantumania cast includes Jonathan Majors as Kang and Bill Murray as a character rumored to be Krylar.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters February 17th, 2023.