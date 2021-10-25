Bizarre Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Logo Leads To Theories And Confusion

Leaked set pictures from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have Marvel fans buzzing with bee-like curiosity. The new set pics reveal a new version of the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania logo, in which the already-strange word “Quantumania” is somehow even confusing, written in a bizarre stylized font. Like everything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are already obsessing that this new logo holds some kind of greater meaning that must be deciphered.

And, as you can see below, Marvel fans are already getting to work on theories about what the new Ant-Man 3 logo says about the Marvel Multiverse. If they can even read it…

Loki Vibes Because… Kang

This Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo gives me major Loki logo vibes. Makes sense because #KangTheConquerer https://t.co/gsfFhLPsUI pic.twitter.com/Y8ksc5KTqx — KellyMarie (@kelly11marie) October 25, 2021

Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – it’s ALL connected in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse!

Whuzzat Say?

This is where I see each letter. pic.twitter.com/zEukaeQ9qk — V (@Viinchester) October 25, 2021

If you’re treating this new Ant-Man 3 Logo like a Magic Eye picture… here’s a handy guide.

You Need A Guide Now?!

imagine needing a guide just to read a logo — shawn!!!!!!! (@uncut_episodes) October 25, 2021

Bad enough you need an entire encyclopedia of wikis to keep all these MCU characters and events straight… Now you need a guide just to read the logos??? This is getting a little too crazy…

What’s Wrong With The Old One?

bro what is THAT SHIT



I CAN'T READ THAT SHIT



THIS WAS FINE pic.twitter.com/uNJKLs5TGe — DivineSpecter (@divinespecter) October 25, 2021

Good question.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Rorschach Test

I was gonna go with Qowabqtwpxopø6 — parisinla (@parisinla) October 25, 2021

What do YOU see when you look at that new Ant-Man and the Wasp logo?

Look Harder

ant man & the wasp OoØOoOOoØOOOøŌÖØ pic.twitter.com/blXiG2NYxO — Francho🏳️‍🌈 (@FranchoBenito) October 25, 2021

Keep squinting, keep staring, it’ll appear to you… eventually… “Quantumania.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooooooweeee

You know Rick and Morty had to get in on this act.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooooooooo

Yeah. That’s exactly the kind of sound that new Quantumania logo looks like it would have.

Sonic BOOM!

Ant-man and the…ooooops pic.twitter.com/SJJg6VNdTf — hack for zack crack 🎧 (@Mainterrio) October 25, 2021

This is too funny.

Ant-Man 3: On The Fence

This may be even funnier.

Best. Screen Saver. Ever.

I remember this screensaver pic.twitter.com/YShzvWd4Jx — Patrick Curley (@ptcurley) October 25, 2021

Now Marvel fans are just getting savage(ly funny).

Perfectly Good Logo At Home…

"we have a perfectly good logo for ant-man and the wasp: quantumania at home"

the logo for ant-man and the wasp: quantumania at home: https://t.co/OqeBgKK1qb — mar 🏹 (@ketsvonyo) October 25, 2021

This parent shouldn’t have given in. The logo already home is perfectly fine.

Doesn’t Work At All

so not at all? — 🌪 (@PsylockeHusband) October 25, 2021

If the goal of a logo is to let people know what the name of your movie is… this logo doesn’t get it done.

No One Is Saying That

if this is the actual new quantumania logo NO ONE is calling it ant-man and the wasp: quantumania pic.twitter.com/aHKhAJWlmX — lou ‎⧗ ACE WEEK ⧗ (@wlwwidow) October 25, 2021

If Marvel Studios actually goes with this as a logo, this movie will simply be known as “That new Ant-Man and the Wasp movie.” Guaranteed.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters on July 28, 2023.