Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Leaked Set Pic Shows Strange Variant Logo

A reported leaked photo from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set appears to reveal an alternate logo for the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel. The new movie, reuniting size-shifting superhero duo Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) with returning director Peyton Reed, will return to the Quantum Realm after the Multiversal madness unleashed in Disney+ series Loki. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Ant-Man threequel reveals time-traveling adversary Kang the Conqueror (Loki‘s Jonathan Majors), potentially explaining the bizarre translation of the “Quantumania” logo in the leaked photo. See it below.

The photo, reportedly snapped by a crew member during filming at Pinewood Studios in London, shows a stage seat with a never-before-seen variant of the Ant-Man 3 logo.

A new photo from the set of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania’ gives us a look at a rather strange version of the logo on the back of a on set chair!

The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is “a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two,” Reed previously told SiriusXM. Quantumania also has a larger role for the Quantum Realm, which was key to the Avengers saving the universe in Endgame.

Scripted by Rick and Morty and Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Jeff Loveness, Quantumania “has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet,” Lilly recently told Collider. “I think [Loveness] is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice. So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special.”

Part of the MCU Phase 4 and starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now opens only in theaters on July 28, 2023. It was previously scheduled for February 17, 2023.