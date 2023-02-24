Ant-Man 3's Corey Stoll Breaks Silence on M.O.D.O.K.'s Butt (Exclusive)

There's definitely a lot to process within Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Marvel fans taking to social media to share a wide swath of reactions in the week since its release. While the surprising plot-twists and jaw-dropping post-credits scenes are definitely chief among them, one unexpected moment of nudity has begun to take over the Internet as well. Obviously, spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the film, audiences are reintroduced to Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), who has been transformed from Yellowjacket into M.O.D.O.K. during his time in the Quantum Realm. We see a very brief sequence recounting how this happened, and it includes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it look at M.O.D.O.K.'s bare butt. While this is not the first time that a male Marvel character has shown that part of their body onscreen, M.O.D.O.K.'s behind has caught some unique attention on social media — something that Stoll himself addressed during an interview with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson.

"I wasn't aware of the fervor, but very glad to hear that," Stoll explained with a laugh. "On the very first day I visited set, I went to the offices. They showed me all the art and the animatics. They showed me a brief animatic of that scene, and, I mean, I laughed hysterically. I thought it was so brilliant and funny. Then I heard that they were going to cut that scene, and I lobbied pretty hard for them to put it back in. I can't take credit for having that in there, but I will."

Why is M.O.D.O.K.'s butt in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Director Peyton Reed has also spoken out about the surprising nudity in Quantumania — even revealing the notes that he gave about how it was presented.

"Well, so MODOK has a very different butt than Thor and Hulk," director Peyton Reed recently explained in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "That visual effects shot where we show it was something that struck us as very funny, this quick version and sort of grotesque. And I remember with every visual effect shot in the movie, you get the shot back from the vendor and you analyze it and give notes, and I'm gonna admit to you here in front of everybody that one of my notes in that shot was like, 'Oh, that's really great, but you need to see a little bit more of his butt crack in this.' That was an actual note given that everyone agreed with in the room and what you see in the movie is where we landed. So, I appreciate you asking about that."

What did you think of M.O.D.O.K.'s butt being in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters.