Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania Includes Some Unexpected Nudity

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania was released this weekend and it sees the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie also features Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Jonathan Majors as Kang, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, and more. For a while, many fans suspected Corey Stoll would be returning to the MCU after playing Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man. However, this time there's a new spin on the character. It's revealed in the film that Darren is now M.O.D.O.K, a goofy villain from the comics that you may recognize from other Marvel projects. While fans weren't surprised to learn M.O.D.O.K. was a big part of Quantumania, they were shocked to see his butt...

"Well, so MODOK has a very different butt than Thor and Hulk," director Peyton Reed recently explained in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "That visual effects shot where we show it was something that struck us as very funny, this quick version and sort of grotesque. And I remember with every visual effect shot in the movie, you get the shot back from the vendor and you analyze it and give notes, and I'm gonna admit to you here in front of everybody that one of my notes in that shot was like, 'Oh, that's really great, but you need to see a little bit more of his butt crack in this.' That was an actual note given that everyone agreed with in the room and what you see in the movie is where we landed. So, I appreciate you asking about that."

Many people have taken to Twitter to talk about the moment in the movie, which you can check out below:

"I never thought I'd be able to tell you what MODOK's butt looked like, but here we are," @WonderRob tweeted. "What did I do to deserve seeing Modok butt naked?" @Fugitold wondered. "This weekend everyone is cramming into theater to see what we've all been waiting for: MODOK's lil' butt," @kkania joked.

While speaking with SFX Magazine (via CBR) writer Jeff Loveness confirmed that writing for M.O.D.O.K. was his "single favorite thing" about working on the sequel.

"Obviously we are very faithful to the comics with the design and the look, but then there is a little bit of extra we put into him," the writer admitted. "Maybe I'll get fired off [Avengers: The Kang Dynasty] when people see it, but some of my favorite moments come from M.O.D.O.K. and the dynamics there!"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.