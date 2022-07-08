Fans Are Freaking Out About Thor's Butt in New Love and Thunder Trailer
The second full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on Monday night and there was a lot for fans to take in. We got new looks at Jane Foster's Thor (Natalie Portman), new looks at Thor Odinson's (Chris Hemsworth) journey, and even the reveal of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). All of those things are super cool, but there is one moment from the trailer that has fans online completely freaking out: Thor's naked butt.
Yes, you read that correctly. In the new trailer — right around the two-minute mark to be exact — we get a very pixelated look at Thor's butt. There's a reason for it so don't think he's just running around that way. The moment in the trailer shows Zeus (Russell Crowe) "flicking" off Thor's costume to find out who he is, He just flicks too hard and all the ladies in attendance are overcome with the result. It turns out, fans online are pretty overcome as well.
As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to social media to share their reaction to Thor's booty and the prospect of seeing an uncensored version in theaters. The general consensus is that that scene alone will pack theaters and while not everyone was super excited about the moment, there was certainly lots of discussion. But you don't have to take our word for it. You can check out some of the reactions below and be sure to share your own in the comment section.
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8th.
First Hulk now Thor
So first it was Hulk’s butt and now it’s Thor’s. Taika is there anything you’d like to confess? pic.twitter.com/6QOYxYxPrS— Fanngramm (@fanngramm) May 24, 2022
Crying
NOT THOR BEING BUTT ASS NEKKED IM CRYIGJJFJD pic.twitter.com/D7yJS6Ykca— maria | ST4 ERA (@azirastrange) May 24, 2022
Not America's booty, but the Universe's
Sweet baby jesus we see Thors Butt. Ya’ll have no idea how many people will be flocking to Theaters to see that on the Big Screen and in IMAX. Umm yeah I’m one of those people.
Steve Rogers may have America’s ass but Thor has the Universe’s Ass! #DontJudgeMe pic.twitter.com/8yQnoiG8op— Kory (@koryamc1) May 24, 2022
Did not need
I did not need to see Thor butt ass naked…— TDS (@DaquanTDS) May 24, 2022
On repeat
gonna watch Thor butt naked for 10 hrs on repeat see ya— Maxx (@B0UNTYBOT) May 24, 2022
Naked!
that mf thor was NAKED!!— butt (@drbooty22) May 24, 2022
All you really need
thor being butt ass naked is all i really needed in my life— Aryan P (@aryanp0) May 24, 2022