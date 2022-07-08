Fans Are Freaking Out About Thor's Butt in New Love and Thunder Trailer

The second full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on Monday night and there was a lot for fans to take in. We got new looks at Jane Foster's Thor (Natalie Portman), new looks at Thor Odinson's (Chris Hemsworth) journey, and even the reveal of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). All of those things are super cool, but there is one moment from the trailer that has fans online completely freaking out: Thor's naked butt.

Yes, you read that correctly. In the new trailer — right around the two-minute mark to be exact — we get a very pixelated look at Thor's butt. There's a reason for it so don't think he's just running around that way. The moment in the trailer shows Zeus (Russell Crowe) "flicking" off Thor's costume to find out who he is, He just flicks too hard and all the ladies in attendance are overcome with the result. It turns out, fans online are pretty overcome as well.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to social media to share their reaction to Thor's booty and the prospect of seeing an uncensored version in theaters. The general consensus is that that scene alone will pack theaters and while not everyone was super excited about the moment, there was certainly lots of discussion. But you don't have to take our word for it. You can check out some of the reactions below and be sure to share your own in the comment section.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8th.