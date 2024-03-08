Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Reflects on the "Absolutely Chaotic" Production

Actor Katy O'Brian entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which she brought Jentorra to life, with the actor recently expressing the "chaotic" time she had on set. O'Brian expressed that she would regularly get new script pages or be tasked with filming unexpected fight scenes, seemingly hinting that there were frequent changes behind the scenes in regards to what was best for the sequel. With the movie only taking in $476.1 million worldwide and sitting at 46% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the reaction to the film seems to reflect the challenging experience of making it.

"That was absolutely chaotic," O'Brian joked to Entertainment Weekly. "I think we were getting new pages until the last day, and I think I was getting new fights the last day. I just show up, and they're like, 'Here's a new fight.'"

Despite how challenging the experience was, the actor admitted that the cast and crew of the project were welcoming, as she detailed, "I thought me being this kind of like newbie, they might, I don't know, either ignore me or I would just feel out of place, but they just always made it as welcoming as possible. I was surprised by that environment."

In addition to the underwhelming critical and financial performance of the movie, Quantumania cemented Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the next significant threat of the MCU. After the film's release, though, Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges, with the actor being found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. Reports about the MCU's future have offered conflicting opinions about the franchise's future, with some speculating the character will be omitted from future events while other reports claim that the role will be recast.

Quantumania wasn't the only setback the studio faced last year, as The Marvels also underperformed financially, while a handful of Disney+ series failed to resonate with audiences. Some outlets claim that the future of the franchise will be reimagined in order to earn more satisfying results.

"There's nobody better at telling stories than Kevin Feige right now. If you're going to bet on anybody, you bet on him," Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared with RadioTimes last year of recalibrating the franchise's future. "I think that the type of story that unfolded in the phases that we worked on [was] a very specific kind of story that wrapped itself up in those phases and now it's time for a new story, and I think that's the direction that Marvel's headed in. They're telling you a very different story, a very new story and I think the audience just needs to be patient with the redirection because you can't keep telling the same story over and over or you lose the audience."

