James Gunn Says He's Talked to Guardians of the Galaxy Stars About Joining DCU

In a matter of weeks, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will enter theaters and James Gunn will be done working for Marvel Studios. Along with Peter Safran, Gunn now run DC Studios and is responsible for building a direct competitor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The DCU already has some familiar faces, with Captain America: Civil War star Frank Grillo joining the cast of Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr.

As the franchise progresses, fans can expect to see some more stars of the MCU make the leap over. In fact, Gunn himself has confirmed he's already talked with "some" of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast about new DC Studios roles. Responding to a fan Wednesday, the director-turned-executive answered "some of them" when asked if any of the Guardians cast have been asked to play in the DC sandbox.

Some of them. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2023

Gunn has long been known to invite the actors he enjoys working with to partake in future projects, creating an inner circle of sorts when it comes to those he chooses to cast in his films. This has led to speculation regarding potential roles for dozens of frequent collaborators, including Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum. Most recently, Rosenbaum played Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and has said he'd love to join the DCU under Gunn's watch.

"I mean, you know, who knows? He actually told me 'I'm always thinking of you.' I never expect anything," Rosenbaum said during a spotlight panel at C2E2 earlier this month. "If something happens, great. He put me as Martinex in Guardians 2 and 3, and it was fun. It wasn't much. So I'm hoping to do something bigger with him to show my chops and all that. But he knows what I can do, so hopefully he'll make the right decision."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

