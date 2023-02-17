Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.

A shiny new logo is also unveiled on the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster. A maskless Kang is holding out the palm of his hand, with Ant-Man and Wasp barely noticeable on the tip of his middle finger. A spark of light helps to light them up for the eye to more easily see as well. Along with the logo, the poster states that Ant-Man 3 will release in theaters on February 17, 2023.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Is the Synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reads: In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Is Kang the Conqueror the Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Jonathan Majors first appeared as a variant of Kang in the finale of the Disney+ series Loki. He Who Remains was a slightly different take on Kang, with the latter teased as a more violent extremist. The start of a multiversal war began when Sylvie killed He Who Remains at the end of time, causing multiple splinters in the timeline.

While Kang the Conqueror is the main antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film will also feature the MCU debut of MODOK. During the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, footage from Ant-Man 3 confirmed MODOK will have a role to play as a villain as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.