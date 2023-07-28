Comic-Con 2022: MODOK Confirmed as Ant-Man 3 Villain





Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania confirmed that MODOK would be one of the villains. Marvel decided to shake things up in a massive way during their Mega Panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. The entire cast of the movie sauntered onto stage with director Peyton Reed to discuss the project. Footage from the film played and it seems that Kang the Conqueror will not be alone in his quest for dominance. MODOK was a rumored addition to the film, but there is firm confirmation now. Clearly, Jonathan Majors' villain is still the biggest threat. But, it seems like he's going to have some help in chasing down Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne and Cassie Lang. Fans are clearly thrilled about having such a beloved villain finally make an appearance in the MCU.

Director Peyton Reed previously spoke to Comicbook.com and teased more to come for the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank and Janet.

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," he recalled. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

Series star Lily explained that this was a challenging project to take on. Covid protocols and all sort of other shenanigans were lurking.

"We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we've made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we've made during the Covid lockdowns," Lilly explained to The Digital Fix. "That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can't see faces."

She continued, "Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures ... But I actually think... what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet."

