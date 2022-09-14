Kang the Conqueror Returns to Preview the Future of the Marvel Universe

Kang the Conqueror will be the focus of a new one-shot that will once again give a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe. Marvel ended 2021 with the release of Timeless, a one-shot that followed Kang as he previewed many of the events that have transpired in the Marvel Universe this year. Kang and Timeless are returning once again to close out 2022, except this time the Marvel villain is put in the position of being hunted. Jed MacKay will once again pen Timeless #1, with Salvador Larroca, Greg Land, and Patch Zircher providing art.

"Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror's thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing," MacKay explained. "TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I'm really excited to see play out!"

The cover for Timeless #1 by Kael Ngu features Kang the Conqueror on his knees, with various images of Marvel characters displayed behind him on a crystallized circular pattern. Some of the characters on display include Wolverine, Cyclops and Jean Grey, Moon Knight, Deadpool, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, The Mighty Thor, Hulk, Ghost-Spider, Vision, Ghost Rider, Venom, Iron Man, and more.

Where Will Kang the Conqueror Show Up Next in the Marvel Universe?

Fans met a variant of Kang the Conqueror in the season finale of Loki. Jonathan Majors played He Who Remains, a Kang variant that Loki and Sylvie met at the end of time. Sylvie killed He Who Remains for kidnapping her and forming the Time Variance Authority. His death led to the creation of the Multiverse, which was explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Season 2 of Loki will also pick up on these story threads as well.

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is the antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on February 17, 2023. Marvel Studios also announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con, scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

The cover and solicitation for Timeless #1 is below. The issue goes on sale December 28th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)