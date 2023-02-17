Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bill Murray's Marvel Character

Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot like Bill Murray. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted Monday, introducing the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star as a swaggering inhabitant of the Quantum Realm. The trailer shows the Ant-Fam — Avengers Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — transported into the dimension, one of the many realities conquered by the time-lord Kang (Jonathan Majors). Watch it below.

"Some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me, the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much," Murray told German magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung of his secret MCU role. Murray plays "old friend" of the original Wasp, who spent 30 years trapped in the Quantum Realm.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Returning Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed was "funny, humble, everything you want from a director," Murray said, praising Peyton's "damn good" cheerleader comedy Bring It On. "So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

Marvel also revealed the synopsis for Ant-Man 3: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Kevin Feige (Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Stephen Broussard (Loki, Werewolf by Night) produce Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters February 17th, 2023.