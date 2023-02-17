Did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reference One of Marvel Comics' First Female Characters?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made its way into theaters this weekend, finally kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing the future of many of the film's lovable and eclectic characters, as well as setting up the looming threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the film found some clever moments to build out Marvel's past. One throwaway line in Quantumania might have been the strongest example of this, potentially name-dropping one of Marvel's very first solo female characters. Obviously, major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the film involved the Pym-Van Dyne family journeying into the society of the Quantum Realm to try to reunite with the Langs, and that includes an awkward meal with Krylar (Bill Murray), one of Janet's old friends from the decades she spent in the realm. After Krylar makes some awkward advances at Janet, she later confirms to Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) that she did sleep with him during their time in the Quantum Realm. Hank, surprisingly, takes the revelation that Janet "had needs" in stride, revealing that he slept with someone during that time away — a woman named Linda, who ultimately did not compare to Janet. While there's no other information about Linda beyond that, one possibility — given the larger landscape of Marvel Comics — is that she might be Linda Carter.

Who is Marvel's Linda Carter?

Not to be confused with the Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, Linda Carter was created by Stan Lee and Al Hartley in 1961's Linda Carter, Student Nurse #1. As the title of her book, which was one of Marvel's first female-led titles, would suggest, Linda's comics followed her slice-of-life adventures as a medical student and registered nurse at New York's Metro-General Hospital. Her exploits had nothing to do with Marvel's blossoming superhero franchise until she was rescued by a superhero and inspired to adopt the moniker of "Night Nurse." In the role, she provided secret medical care for a number of heroes, and later became a love interest of Doctor Strange.

While Linda and Hank Pym have rarely interacted in the pages of Marvel Comics, they did debut around the same time, with Pym arriving just a year after Linda in Tales to Astonish #27. With that in mind, it would definitely be a unique connection for Linda Carter to be the Linda that Hank dated at some point from 1987 onward. Sure, it might not completely change the MCU, but it would be charming acknowledgement of Marvel's history in the process.

