Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Post-Credits Scene Ties to Captain America: The First Avenger

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a sly nod to Captain America: The First Avenger near the end of the movie. In the second post-credits scene, fans are treated to the surprise of Loki and Mobius watching a Victor Timely demonstrations. The inventor is a variant of Kang The Conqueror from the past. However, this particular version is a robotics master and helped Phineas Horton create the Human Torch. Yes, back in the Timely Comics days, the inventor actually made an android that has some similar powers to the beloved Fantastic Four member.

Eagled-eyed fans will remember the nod to the original Human Torch in The First Avenger. As Steve and Bucky head to the 1943 Stark Expo, they pass by a model, or maybe the actual android, on display as a part of the festivities. For years, people have mentioned this nod as a fun Easter egg. But, could Loki Season 2 have some more wildness for everyone to get a load of before things heat up with the original lineup in their solo movie? There's a lot to digest, and the fun with the Multiverse is just beginning.

When Can We Expect The Fantastic Four?

There's no question that the Fantastic Four will serve as a pillar for the MCU moving forward. Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how Marvel's First Family will burst onto the scene in Phase 5. While no castings have been announced yet, it sounds like the days are growing closer and closer!

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige told the site when they asked about their status into The Multiverse Saga. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

