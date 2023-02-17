Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ending Explained

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in the wild now and that ending has a lot of people scratching their heads. *Spoilers ahead for everything in the latest MCU entry!* So, Scott Lang and his entire family manage to battle their way out of the Quantum Realm. But, before he can step through a portal back to Earth, Kang lures him into a one-on-one fight. It goes about as badly for the Avenger as you would imagine. But, some quick thinking allows Scott to electrocute Kang with the mysterious energy that is pulsing through the energy core for his Time Chair. Whether or not that Kang dies as the result of that blast is up in the air. (Some theorize that he was pulled into the time stream rather than destroyed outright.)

Upon returning to the Earth we all know and love, Ant-Man settles back into a similar routine as when we met him in this movie. He gets a Baskin Robbins cake for Cassie's birthday and meets his family at a ice restaurant. But, just like the viewers, Scott Lang is haunted by the thoughts of what happened to that Kang. Someone sent him to the Quantum Realm to die. What if they're out there? What if Kang's not dead? Did he really do the right thing putting an end to his reign? All thoughts to ponder for the future of the MCU. (And be nodded toward by a pair of absolutely thrilling post-credits stingers on this movie.)

As it stands, Kang The Conqueror has been thrust into the spotlight from the moment he appeared at the end of Loki as the variant He Who Remains. The ending of Quantumania only solidifies this stance for Marvel Studios heading forward. Ant-Man may have thwarted this version of the time-traveling tyrant. But, just as the trickster from Loki warned, there are an infinite amount of people champing at the bit to fill the void. Get ready Marvel fans, you've only gotten a taste of the Conqueror's wrath so far. It seems like Scott Lang probably just shook a beehive with this one.

How Did Marvel Phase 5 Start?

Here's what Marvel is saying about the big start to Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

