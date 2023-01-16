Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Look at William Jackson Harper's Quaz

The newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a lot of new footage, but managed not to include any scenes of William Jackson Harper's character. News of The Good Place star joining Ant-Man 3 broke in October, though his role has been kept a closely guarded secret. There has been a lot of speculation regarding who William Jackson Harper could be playing, but we now know his character is named "Quaz." Now, we have an official first look at William Jackson Harper's Quaz from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Empire dropped the first look image of William Jackson Harper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quaz is joined by Katy M. O'Brian's Jentorra, who is described as "a freedom fighter who's railing against injustice felt by the teeming communities living in the minuscule metropolis." The only other piece of information we're given about Quaz is he's a telepath, and he more than likely comes from one of the many communities we see inside the Quantum Realm, where Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) find themselves lost in during the film.

(Photo: Empire)

Is William Jackson Harper's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Character a Marvel Hero?

Somehow, the Internet began speculating that William Jackson Harper could possibly be Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four. His The Good Place character was an intelligent scholar, so he's demonstrated he has what it takes to portray that type of role. However, since the character is named Quaz, that is awfully close to the superhero name Quasar, which is another possibility.

Like most Marvel superhero mantles, Quasar has been donned by several characters over the years. The most prominent person to wear the name, however, is Wendell Vaughn, the character to originate the outfit. Vaughn is a being made of pure quantum energy, an obvious link to the Quantum Realm and in turn, the events of Quantumania.

Furthermore, Quasar is the holder of the Quantum Bands, assets that allow someone to conjure energy from the Quantum Zone—ahem, Realm—and use it for their benefit.

Actor John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it was made clear (onscreen and off) that Krasinski's Mister Fantastic was just one variant of the character in the current Marvel Multiverse Saga. It's long been indicated by Marvel and inside sources that a different actor will play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17th.