William Jackson Harper's Marvel Casting Has Fans Speculating He Could Be Playing Fantastic Four's Reed Richards

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar) is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: it's been reported that Harper has been cast in an "undisclosed role" in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Naturally Marvel fans are running wild with speculation about who Harper is playing, and one main consensus is that Marvel could be pulling the surprise twist of introducing Harper as Reed Richards, the leader and patriarch of The Fantastic Four!

Actor John Krasinski played Reed Richards in this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it was made clear (onscreen and off) that Krasinski's Mister Fantastic was just one variant of the character in the current Marvel Multiverse Saga. It's long been indicated by Marvel heads and inside sources that a different actor will play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot film Marvel is about to go into production on – so is it William Jackson Harper?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's trailer release this week clearly confirms the film is in the can and done with post-production; late-stage casting like this almost always indicates a post-credits or mid-credits scene being added to the film. In the minds of many Marvel fans, Reed Richards is the person who is going to show up in reaction to the events of Quantumania – with young Cassie Lang's Quantum Realm beacon possibly being the event that gets the Fantastic Four (back?) to the reality of the MCU.

Check out the reactions – good, bad, and ugly – that fans are having to the notion of William Jackson Harper playing Reed Richards: