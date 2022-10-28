Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star William Jackson Harper

The cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is getting even bigger. The first film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the regular members of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's Ant-Man series joined by several high-profile actors, including Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors. Following the debut of the film's trailer, word has emerged that another popular name has joined the film's cast. William Jackson Harper, breakout star of The Good Place, is joining the MCU.

According to Variety, Harper is going to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year. Harper's role in Ant-Man and the Wasp is being kept a "closely guarded secret, which will definitely lead to a lot of speculation amongst Marvel fans. Some have hoped to see Harper take on the role of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. While that hasn't been ruled out, there hasn't been any indication just yet that that could be the case.

Rudd and Lilly are joined in Quantumania be returning Marvel stars Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. Newton is taking over the role of Cassie Lang, Scott Lang's daughter. Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror.

Who Is the Villain of Ant-Man 3?

Kang is one of the biggest villains in the history of Marvel, and he will be following in Thanos' footsteps as next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a Kang variant played a part in Loki, the real deal will make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

What do you think of the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Who do you think William Jackson Harper is playing? Let us know in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.