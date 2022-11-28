Ant-Man 3: Could Quasar Be Making MCU Debut in Quantumania?

As with most projects under the Marvel Studios umbrella, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania rumors have started to run rampant across social media. One such rumor suggests William Jackson Harper is playing a mysterious character named "Quaz" in the threequel, a telepathic rebel fighting against Kang the Conqueror's (Jonathan Majors) Quantum Realm regime. In an attempt to connect dots that may or may not exist, let's just ask a simple question—could "Quaz" simply be a shortened name for Quasar?

We know William Jackson Harper is in the movie thanks to marketing material released by theaters as the actor's name is included on the film's credits. Long known for his role on The Good Place, Harper has become a favorite in recent months to be cast as Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four franchise. Because of his increasing popularity, one might think the actor is set to play a much larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond a one-off supporting character...so why not Quasar?

Who is Quasar?

Like most Marvel superhero mantles, Quasar has been donned by several characters over the years. The most prominent person to wear the name, however, is Wendell Vaughn, the character to originate the outfit. Vaughn is a being made of pure quantum energy, an obvious link to the Quantum Realm and in turn, the events of Quantumania.

Furthermore, Quasar is the holder of the Quantum Bands, assets that allow someone to conjure energy from the Quantum Zone—ahem, Realm—and use it for their benefit.

Is Quasar coming to the MCU?

Whether Quasar is coming to the MCU is the million-dollar question. If Harper w toas originate the character in Quantumania, it's likely he'd pop up again just months later in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There has, after all, been substantial speculation that a group like the Annihilators will end up taking over for the Guardians given the threequel has been labeled as the last project featuring that iteration of the time.

That's not to forget the mysterious tweet James Gunn sent in 2017 while writing the script for Vol. 3, sharing an image of a VHS played that had a Quasar brand sticker on it.

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.