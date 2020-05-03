Ant-Man Director Reveals Deleted "Lottery Ticket" Scene

✖

Marvel's upcoming line-up of movies has been put on hold due to the threat of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean we can't have some fun reminiscing about previous movies. In fact, since the quarantine began, many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe writers and directors have been sharing lots of new behind-the-scenes information. Just last week, ComicBook hosted a Quarantine Watch Party that featured Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Another Marvel director to take to social media this week with some fun behind-the-scenes info is Peyton Reed, the director who helmed Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Reed revealed a deleted scene featuring Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) buying a lottery ticket.

“Hey @MrPeytonReed I have a question! Did Scott Lang ever buy lottery tickets in the first movie and if so who did he buy them from? #AntMan,” @scharpling tweeted. “Yes, @scharpling, Scott bought a lottery ticket and it was from you and it got cut out and I’m sorry again for cutting you out and here’s the photo I know you want me to tweet. #AntMan,” Reed replied. You can check out an image from the deleted scene in the post below:

Last year, it was confirmed that Reed would return to helm the third Ant-Man movie. While there aren't a lot of details known about the upcoming film, Reed previously told us he'd like to explore the Quantum Realm in-depth during any subsequent installments.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

He added, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Ant-Man is now streaming on Disney+ while Ant-Man and the Wasp can be seen on Netflix.

