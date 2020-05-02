Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans Celebrate the 12th Anniversary of Iron Man
This has been a big week for Marvel Cinematic Universe anniversaries! Yesterday marked five years since Avengers: Age of Ultron officially hit theaters, and today is the 12th anniversary of the worldwide release of Iron Man, the move that started it all. Many people have taken to the Internet to celebrate this important date, which has served as a nice distraction. Marvel fans have been especially bummed this weekend because it was supposed to see the release of Black Widow. Taking the date once held by The Eternals, Disney will now open the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow on November 6, 2020, as most theaters around the world remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. The film's opening night Thursday also would have marked the official start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, there are over 20 films for fans to enjoy while they await the upcoming movies.
“Iron Man released 12 years ago today,” @lord0fthunder tweeted this morning. You can check out the tweet below:
Iron Man released 12 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/etmvW19bpC— ezio auditore da firenze fan account (@lord0fthunder) May 2, 2020
This Iron Man fan isn’t the only one to take to the social media site to celebrate the start of the MCU. Here are some of the best posts about Iron Man to hit Twitter this week…
Cultural Reset
12 years ago today the first iron man movie was out in cinemas. happy anniversary to this cultural reset. pic.twitter.com/oH0yal02kM— ً (@songofjon) May 2, 2020
Tony Cinematic Universe
happy 12 mf years of iron man pic.twitter.com/hRt4ARH7YW— din (@stvarks) April 30, 2020
Pepperony Forever
12 years since iron man was releasead = 12 years of pepperony!!! Lets make a thread with our favorite gifs, pics, vids etc, of our favorite couple 💫 pic.twitter.com/XUrnHdwBxT— yoshy potts (@Yoshy7Ma) April 30, 2020
The Beginning
12 years ago iron man 1 was released.— ⎊ vale loves tom and rdj (@voidvalee) May 1, 2020
the beginning of everything. pic.twitter.com/tmFcgHQuow
What a Ride
12 years since iron man was released. 12 years of me going through so much pain and happiness with him. 12 years since i found my emotional support, my baby, my best friend. 12 years. what a fucking ride pic.twitter.com/33pmqZQTFH— parker (@stephenztrange) April 30, 2020
"Started the MCU"
It’s been 12 years since Iron Man started the MCU. pic.twitter.com/HAhI3mPXMG— julio 🌎☄️💕® (@YFriendlyMxican) May 2, 2020
Holds Up
Just rewatched the first Iron Man movie. Havent seen it in about 5 years, and you know what? This is STILL one of the best hero movies ever made ! pic.twitter.com/I5XYR5uSWg— All Things Hulk Talk! (@allthingshulk) May 1, 2020
12 Years of Coulson
Happy Iron Man Day!
12 years ago today, the world experience Iron Man for the first time. We collectively was swept off our feet by the entrance of “Agent” also known as #PhilCoulson, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Thank you @clarkgregg for 12 amazing years! #IronMan #ClarkGregg pic.twitter.com/nHagocrbRY— ClarkGreggUniversity (@ClarkGreggU) May 2, 2020
Thank You, Favreau
Happy 12th birthday to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Iron Man.
Robert Downey Jr - Jon Favreau pic.twitter.com/osihD1xnVf— Team Downey 🎩 (@TeamDowney1965) May 2, 2020
Fan Art
can’t stop thinking abt this lil dude....@ iron man i love u.... pic.twitter.com/UtFZfG3n36— ✨kay, STAYING HOME,✨ (@kayvsworld) May 1, 2020
Memories
12 Years Ago Today.
May 2, 2008 - #IronMan pic.twitter.com/gLfMwl69d2— Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) May 2, 2020
Full Circle
almost exactly 12 years ago was the first "i am iron man" and almost 1 year ago was the last.. bye i'm so emotional pic.twitter.com/0kZUs68BYk— din (@stvarks) May 2, 2020
We Love You 3000, Iron Man
iron man came out 12 years ago today and i’m so emotional. we’ve come such a long way from april 30th 2008 :( pic.twitter.com/UqtzXqsGdM— ✰ may (@astcny) April 30, 2020
