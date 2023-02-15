Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Teases "Lopsided" Battle Against Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the next Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a true multiversal threat no matter which universe he inevitably finds himself in. In fact, when the character first debuts in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania later this week, director Peyton Reed admits the battle between he and Paul Rudd's size-shifting Avenger is a bit uneven.

"[It's] a lopsided confrontation, but there was a dramatic confrontation in that," Reed said on the latest episode of Deadline's Crew Call podcast. "Let's beat Scott Lang up a bit."

Earlier this month, Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness said something similar, suggesting he and Reed wanted to introduce the scariest possible villain they could.

"Jumping off of Loki where he's an unexpected, whimsical kind of character, we just wanted to break expectations in this third movie," Loveness told Variety at the Quantumania red carpet premiere. "I think everyone expected a funnier or goofier Ant-Man villain, so Peyton and I said, 'No, let's put Ant-Man up against the most dangerous villain in the multiverse.'"

He added, "Let's do the opposite of what you saw in Loki and let's make this the worst of the worst, and there's a reason he's here. Jonathan [Majors] is incredible. I don't think I've seen a screen actor like him in quite some time. The guy nailed every line and I've never had such a thrill writing for an actor like him before."

Here's the description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which enters theaters February 17th.

"In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

