Marvel Legends Reveals Ant-Man Episodes Ahead of Quantumania

Marvel has revealed some Marvel Legends explainers for Scott Lang's previous MCU adventures ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The big start to Phase 5 is out tonight and people are trying to get caught up with his story before Kang The Conqueror possibly ends the Avenger. Ant-Man has had a bumpy road in the Marvel world as he battled to save the Earth on multiple occasions. Famously, this movie has a lot of jokes about Scott Lang saving the world in Avengers: Endgame. So, expect some nods to that film, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain America: Civil War. It's all there for you over time. Take a look at the teaser Marvel cooked up down below!

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about the ride to Avengers: Secret Wars in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. In that chat, the producer explained that the road through Phase 5 and 6 are paved with stories big and small. But, all of them are pressing towards the final confrontation with Kang and an expected Battleworld at some point. Marvel fans have been eager to see more of the Multiverse come into play since the events of Doctor Strange's sequel.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for," Feige said. "You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU. "

What's Waiting For Scott Lang In The Quantum Realm?

Marvel hasn't been shy about hyping up Kang as a threat in Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

