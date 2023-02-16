Marvel's Werewolf by Night: The Art of the Special Book Announced

Marvel Studios is scaring up a special look at Werewolf by Night. As part of the "Art of" series of tie-in books, Marvel Comics' May 2023 solicitations reveal the hardcover edition of Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night: The Art of the Special. The 200-page hardcover deluxe volume features exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, which includes director Michael Giacchino and producer Kevin Feige, to provide insider details about the making of the black-and-white, 53-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation that debuted on Disney+ in October.

Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night: The Art of the Special is written by Jess Harrold (Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, The Marvel Art of Star Wars) and is available to own on October 4th.

On a dark and somber night, a secret group of monster hunters emerges from the shadows and gathers at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to their leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face-to-face with a dangerous monster.

A throwback to the classic monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night introduced Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), cursed to transform into the eponymous creature, monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and the supernatural Ted, a.k.a. Man-Thing, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other newcomers included the widowed Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris) and the Death Dealer monster hunters Barasso (Daniel J. Watts), Jovan (Kirk R. Thatcher), Liorn (Leonardo Nam), and Azarel (Eugenie Bondurant).

"I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are on the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these characters pop up," Werewolf by Night and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook about the future of Marvel monsters in the MCU. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh, and new, and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

Marvel Studios' first feature-length special presentation is now streaming on Disney+. Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night: The Art of the Special goes on sale October 4th.