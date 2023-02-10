Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Rebels Against Keeping Secrets: 'Guys, This Isn't Pentagon Secrets'

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about to hit theaters – and thank goodness, because star Evangeline Lilly is tired of keeping Marvel Cinematic Universe secets! Lilly was appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and naturally the question of keeping secrets came up. Evangeline Lilly's breakout role was playing Kate in the hit 2000s mystery-thriller series LOST – a show that kept her in the crosshairs of fan theories and potential spoiler leaks at a time when media and Internet were still a Wild West frontier. With that kind of legacy behind her, Evangeline Lilly has particularly unique point of view on Marvel's CIA-style level of keeping secrets...

"I'm really not good at keeping secrets," Lilly confessed to Jimmy Fallon, "and I'm really rebellious against the whole secrets thing. Because I'm like 'Guys, this isn't Pentagon secrets; we're not holding really, really, life-changing important information. And when I was on 'LOST' we were sort of the beginning of that secretive thing, because Twitter was invented while I was shooting LOST... And so the fans got crazy, and suddenly there were people hungry to find out what happened next, so they asked me to install a lockbox on the porch of my house, so that they could put my scripts in a lockbox. And I was like 'There's no way! I'm not installing a lockbox! It's a script: you're going to deliver it, you're going to leave it on my porch.' And they were like, 'If I do that, I will be fired. I have to put it in a lockbox...' I never did install the lockbox."

Any cursory look at Evangeline Lily's career history will tell you that she is absolutely NOT exagerrating when describing her attitude about Marvel secrets. Case in point: during pre-production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Evangeline Lilly was repsonsible for spoiling one the movie's biggest surprise twist cameos (which obviously we will not spoil here).

Back in 2021, Lilly tried to celebrate the start of production on Ant-Man 3 with a script photo posted to social media – but the list of actors she tagged definitely revealed more than Marvel Studios every wanted to. That's all to say: Evangeline Lilly clearly didn't feel it was that big of a secret to keep – and arguably she was right. At this point, it's equally arguable that Marvel can drop so much of the cloak and dagger act with a lot of these films. Knowing we're getting a twist on MODOK is not the same kind of secret to keep as, say, Killmonger returning for an unexpected cameo in Black Panther 2.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters and 3D on February 17th.