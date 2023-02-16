Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Paul Rudd Teases the Memes Shared in the Avengers Group Chat

The days until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters keeps shrinking, and regardless of reviews fans are amped to see the first entry into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania had a lot going for it with the introduction to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) but it seems that the film's delivery ultimately fell flat. The film became the second Marvel Studios film to receive a rotten Rotten Tomatoes score, joining the likes of 2021's Eternals. It will also lead fans into the next Avengers movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as Kang will take on Earths Mightiest Heroes. Paul Rudd will likely return as Ant-Man in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and he's dishing out on the Avengers real life group chat. While appearing on IMDB's Burning Questions with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rudd teased the memes they shared in the group chat.

"Ohhh!! What a great question. There is. And it's gone on for years," Rudd revealed. "I know I'm in one because we formed, years ago, a fantasy football league. Some people have come and gone, it's been like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Ryan Reynolds… it's a lot of texts, a lot. There's a lot of like little memes of five year olds….falling…all the stuff that people pass around, we do the same thing."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

